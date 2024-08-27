  • Menu
PM Modi to visit AP on Sept 6

PM Modi to visit AP on Sept 6
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Andhra Pradesh on September 6.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Andhra Pradesh on September 6.

According official sources Modi will go to Krishnapatnam where he will lay foundation stone for 12500 acres Krishnapatnam SEZ.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Dy CM Pawan Kalyan and other ministers will participate in the programme. The state Government is making all necessary arrangements for the visit of Prime Minister.

