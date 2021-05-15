PM Narendra Modi all praise for woman farmer of Anantapur

Anantapur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded nature and organic woman farmer Vannuramma of Duradakunta village in Kalyandurgam mandal in the district for being a role model to farmers in the country.

Interacting with the woman farmer Vannuramma via video conference in connection with release of PM KISAN funds from Delhi on Friday, the Prime Minister enquired with the her about her success story in adopting natural farming methods without use of chemicals and pesticides, etc., Vannuramma, a Dalit, was one of the six privileged farmers with whom the Prime Minister interacted in the country.

She told the Prime Minister that ever since she took to natural farming and done away with the use of chemical fertilisers, she had been earning a profit four times higher than before.

Introducing herself to the Prime Minister, she said that the government had given four acres of assigned land and she converted just two acres into a natural and organic farm growing vegetables, groundnut and millets and raised three crops a year. She invested only Rs 27,000 but reaped an income of Rs 1.07 lakh per acre. She revealed that she is a loner with no family. She motivated 170 tribal women in a neighbouring tribal hamlet to take to natural farming and she herself went to their hamlet and motivated and guided them on the natural farming concept.

The Prime Minister in his response to her success story narrated by her, hailed her as a great inspiration to Adivasi women in particular and to all women in the country in general. Modi said that Vannuramma and Anantapur district are a role models for the entire country.

In a separate statement, district collector Gandham Chandrudu said a lonely Dalit woman had successfully ventured into natural farming and stood as a role model to one and all. If every farmer emulated her, the district would turn into a green paradise. The collector briefly interacted with her and was impressed with the clarity with which she explained to him the natural farming concept.

