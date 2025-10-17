PM performs abhishekam at Srisailam temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Sri Bhramaramha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam on Thursday. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also accompanied the Prime Minister.

Srisailam (Nandyal district): Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered special prayers at the sacred Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple here on Thursday morning, marking a spiritually significant moment in his visit to the region.

”Prayed at the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam at Srisailam. Prayed for the well-being and good health of my fellow Indians. May everyone be happy and prosperous,” the Prime Minister posted on ’X’.

Sources said Prime Minister performed Rudrabhishekam with Panchamuralu (a sacred mixture made of five ingredients-cow milk, cow curd, cow ghee, honey, and sugar)/

He reached the temple town from Sundipenta by a special convoy around 10.30 am and was accorded a traditional welcome by temple authorities. Executive officer M Srinivasa Rao, along with Vedic scholars, received the Prime Minister with temple honours, including the ceremonial purna kumbha and Vedic chants. As part of the rituals, the Prime Minister performed Abhishekam to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and offered prayers to Goddess Bhramaramba Devi in the sanctum sanctorum, seeking divine blessings.

Temple authorities presented the Prime Minister with silk garments and portraits of the presiding deities as a token of reverence. The rituals were performed in adherence to age-old temple traditions, reflecting the historical and spiritual grandeur of the revered Jyotirlinga shrine.

The Prime Minister, known for emphasising cultural and spiritual heritage, spent time in the temple premises absorbing the serene atmosphere. Special arrangements were made inside the temple complex to facilitate smooth conduct of the rituals and ensure that the visit remained solemn and dignified.

Following the darshan, the Prime Minister visited the Shivaji Spoorthi Kendram, located within the temple town, where he keenly observed an exhibition showcasing rare photographs, artifacts, and sculptures depicting the life and valour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The exhibition, highlighting Shivaji Maharaj’s legacy of courage, governance, and devotion to dharma, received the Prime Minister’s special attention. Officials briefed him on the historical significance of the displays, and he lauded the efforts to preserve and promote such cultural heritage.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, and several ministers and senior officials accompanied the Prime Minister during his visit. The temple town witnessed tight security arrangements, with elaborate deployment of personnel to manage the large number of devotees and visitors.

The atmosphere in Srisailam was filled with spiritual fervour and enthusiasm as devotees lined up to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister. His visit added a distinct spiritual dimension to the day’s engagements, blending governance with cultural reverence.