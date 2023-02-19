Podili: Thousands take part in Rathotsavam

Podili: Many devotees waited for hours since afternoon on Podili roads to participate in Sri Parvati Sameta Nirmamaheswara Swamy Rathotsavam and have a glimpse of the deities on the chariot and seek blessings on Sunday.

As part of Maha Sivaratri festival, it is a tradition here for more than three centuries to bring the deities to the streets on the chariot to bless the devotees irrespective of caste and creed. The history of the place says that the temple was constructed by Venkatagiri Rajas and Srikrishna Deveraya donated the chariot to the temple. The age-old chariot was used up to 2010 and the new steering model chariot was made with Rs 40 lakh. This temple is the only one other than Srisailam where Swayambhu Sivalinga has four Dhvajasthambhas in the temple.

ZP Chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, Markapur MLA Kunduru Nagarjuna Reddy, their family members and leaders of various parties participated in the puja and took part in Rathotsavam.