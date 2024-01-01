  • Menu
‘Poetry needs to be inspired by society’

Vijayawada: Poetry that is inspired by society would only rule the roost, said journalist and poet Juluru Gowrisankar after his long poetry with the title ‘Juluru Padam’ was released by CPI national secretary K Narayana on the fourth day of the 34th Vijayawada Book Festival here on Sunday. Narayana said that the poets would reflect society in their poetry to give inspiration to people. He opined that art is not just for the sake of art. Any art form should reflect the feelings of people otherwise it would not become popular among them, he said.

Gowrisankar recalled that music and literature played pivotal roles in the success of various movements including the Telangana movement.

Abhyudaya Rachaitala Sangham national president Penugonda Lakshminarayana presided over the meeting and Visalandhra Publications manager Manohar Naidu also participated.

