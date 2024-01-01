Live
- Bengal Govt anxious over unspent rural development funds
- Congress to hold extended executive meet on Jan 3
- Regulation of trains due to traffic and power block
- Phase-II of Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha begins tomorrow
- Let’s welcome New Year with one crore hopes: Naidu
- Fierce fight on the cards in Nellore rural constituency
- The future of higher education in 2024
- It is going to be a 'hot' fight in a 'cool' segment!
- 5 lakh accident insurance for gig workers in Telangana
- Biden to bypass Congress to supply arms to Israel
Just In
‘Poetry needs to be inspired by society’
Vijayawada: Poetry that is inspired by society would only rule the roost, said journalist and poet Juluru Gowrisankar after his long poetry with the...
Vijayawada: Poetry that is inspired by society would only rule the roost, said journalist and poet Juluru Gowrisankar after his long poetry with the title ‘Juluru Padam’ was released by CPI national secretary K Narayana on the fourth day of the 34th Vijayawada Book Festival here on Sunday. Narayana said that the poets would reflect society in their poetry to give inspiration to people. He opined that art is not just for the sake of art. Any art form should reflect the feelings of people otherwise it would not become popular among them, he said.
Gowrisankar recalled that music and literature played pivotal roles in the success of various movements including the Telangana movement.
Abhyudaya Rachaitala Sangham national president Penugonda Lakshminarayana presided over the meeting and Visalandhra Publications manager Manohar Naidu also participated.