Polavaram Hydroelectric Plant: Genco wants works to be in sync with project timeline

Polavaram: Andhra Pradesh Genco director (Hydel) M Sujay Kumar on Friday stressed the critical need to synchronise the completion of the Polavaram Hydroelectric Power Station with the main Polavaram project timeline. He directed APGenco officials and the contracting agency to develop a comprehensive action plan to ensure the timely readiness of the power station.

Kumar said that the construction of the hydropower station must progress simultaneously with the diaphragm wall and earth-cum-rock fill (ECRF) works of the Polavaram project.

On Friday, Sujay Kumar inaugurated a crucial 150/30-tonne capacity crane at the Polavaram Hydroelectric Station following a traditional puja. He expressed satisfaction with the crane’s performance. This electrically operated overhead traveler crane is vital for installing major components like turbines and generators at the power station.

Satish Babu Angara, chief operating officer of MEIL, the contracting agency, said two additional cranes with a capacity of 225/40 tonne will be installed soon. He informed director Sujay Kumar that the installation of turbines and generators is set to begin shortly, with eight generators already having arrived at the project site.

The crane inauguration ceremony was attended by key officials, including APGenco HPC chief engineer Nagaraju, civil CE Ravindra Reddy and others.