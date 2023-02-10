Polavaram project delayed due to previous govt. failures, alleges Ambati

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu visited the Polavaram project and inspected the various works of the project there. As part of that, the minister also inspected the lower coffer dam and diaphragm wall works related to the Ambati project. He said that due to the hasty work of the previous government, problems have arisen in the project and the works delayed.

Ambati Rambabu said that the height of the coffer dam has been increased on war footing and he revealed that the previous government had abandoned the work of this coffer dam.

He said that despite the responsibility of completing this project lies with the central government they are completing this project by spending state funds for which they have not received funds from the Centre.