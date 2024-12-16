Polavaram Project Visit: CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu Inspects Progress

Polavaram: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu arrived at the Polavaram Project site around 12:00 PM on Monday to take stock of the ongoing work. Upon his arrival, he was warmly welcomed by a host of ministers, officials, and public representatives.

Notable figures in the welcoming party included State Minister for January Affairs Nimmala Rama Naidu, Minister for Housing and Information Technology Kolusu Parthasarathi, Minister for Civil Supplies N. Manohar, Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar, and several MLAs such as Chiri Balraju, Miriyala Shireesha Devi, and Maddhipati Venkata Raju. District officials, including District Collectors Vetri Selvi and P. Prashanti, as well as SP Shiv Pratap Kishore, were also present. Representatives from the irrigation department, Mega Company, and other public representatives joined in the welcome.

Following the reception, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu proceeded to inspect the ongoing work at the Polavaram Project, continuing his commitment to overseeing its progress.