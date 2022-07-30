Polavaram works languishing due to YSRCP govt's negligence: Tulasi Reddy

Vijayawada (NTR Dist): Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) working president N Tulasi Reddy has alleged that Polavaram project works languished due to failure of the YSRCP government and the BJP. He said Polavaram is the multipurpose project and needs another Rs 30,000 crore to complete the works.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, the PCC working president said that Polavaram is the brainchild of Congress party and project could have been completed in 2016, had the Congress party came to power. He said the regional political parties neither bear the project expenditure nor have the capacity to get grants from the Union government. He said the Polavaram project works could not be completed as long as YSRCP will be in power and the BJP government continues at the Centre.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Tulasi Reddy said the Yatra will cover 100 km in Andhra Pradesh and will start at Rayadurgam covering two Parliamentary constituency limits and four Assembly constituency limits.