Police arrest man in robbery case

Sirivella(Nandyal district): Sirivella police have arrested an accused on the charges of robbery and recovered Rs 11.7 lakh from him. Nandyal SP Adiraj Singh Rana produced the accused before the media here on Sunday. Later briefing the reporters, the SP said Sirivella police have filed a robbery case based on the complaint lodged by one Badri Srinivasulu, resident of Govinda Palle on September 18, 2014.

According to the SP, Srinivasulu and his family members went out on some work and locked their house door on September 18. After returning home, they were shocked to see broken lock and doors were opened. They found out that gold and cash in the almirah were missing. Srinivasulu filed a complaint with Sirivella police on the same day. Police inspected the burgled house.

Police searched for the accused and arrested Narasimha, resident of SC Colony in Govinda Palle, on Sunday at Noona Palle-Srinivasa center road. They recovered total cash Rs 11.7 lakh and gold.