Police cane TDP-Jana Sena activists over Varikapudisela works
Guntur: Tension prevailed at the collectorate in Narasaraopet town on Saturday when TDP and JSP activists staged a dharna to mount pressure on the government to start Varikapudisela Lift Irrigation scheme works. They took out a rally from the TDP office in Narasaraopet and staged a dharna at the collectorate. When they tried to enter the collectorate, police prevented them and closed the collector gates.
The TDP and JSP activists sat on the road to register their protest for not allowing them into the collectorate. They demanded the officials to reveal the details of funds spent on the scheme by the government so far. The leaders of two parties and police pushed one another resulting, in police resorting to lathi-charge to bring the situation under control. They shifted the TDP and JSP leaders and activists to police station.
TDP Palnadu district president G V Anjaneyulu, Narasaraopet Assembly constituency in-charge Dr Chadalavada Aravinda Babu, party Macherla Assembly constituency in-charge Julakanti Brahma Reddy were among those who participated in the dharna.