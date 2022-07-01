Police create awareness about Disha app

Srikakulam: Police have launched a massive drive to create awareness among people about the Disha application. Disha and women police stations sub-inspectors (SI), K MahaLaxmi and B Revathi created awareness among different professionals on the improved Disha app and assisted people in downloading the application into their android mobile phones. Officials visited district court premises, different junior and degree colleges and market locations across the city on Friday and urged people to download the application.

Police officials explained to the people about the new features of the application. New features of the application will help police identify the location and alert the family members and friends of the users. The improved features in the application will help the people in danger to save themselves and also police to collect evidence regarding any incident.