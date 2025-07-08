Police impose conditions for Jagan’s visit tomorrow

Tirupati: To avoid disruption to local farming activity and ensure public order, the Chittoor district police have imposed strict conditions on the scheduled visit of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Bangarupalem on July 9. Speaking to media in Chittoor on Monday, SP VN Manikanta Chandolu said that the visit must adhere to several limitations.

He said that the gathering is set to take place at the Bangarupalem market yard, a space routinely used by mango farmers. Due to its limited capacity and daily agricultural traffic, authorities have restricted the crowd to a maximum of 500 people, including Jagan and his team.

The police also approved the construction of a temporary helipad, but access to the landing zone will be restricted to 30 individuals.

In addition, they have categorically prohibited any rallies or roadshows linked to the visit. These directives have been officially conveyed to YSRCP leaders in advance.

Citing prior experiences and the need to uphold law and order, police underscored that the precautions are meant to minimise interference with the regular operations of the market.

Although party members had reportedly sought clearance for a 10,000-strong turnout, police declined the request due to space constraints and the continuous movement of mango traders in the area.