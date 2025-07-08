  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Police impose conditions for Jagan’s visit tomorrow

Police impose conditions for Jagan’s visit tomorrow
x

Chittoor SP VN Manikanta Chandolu speaking to the media on Monday

Highlights

Tirupati: To avoid disruption to local farming activity and ensure public order, the Chittoor district police have imposed strict conditions on the...

Tirupati: To avoid disruption to local farming activity and ensure public order, the Chittoor district police have imposed strict conditions on the scheduled visit of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Bangarupalem on July 9. Speaking to media in Chittoor on Monday, SP VN Manikanta Chandolu said that the visit must adhere to several limitations.

He said that the gathering is set to take place at the Bangarupalem market yard, a space routinely used by mango farmers. Due to its limited capacity and daily agricultural traffic, authorities have restricted the crowd to a maximum of 500 people, including Jagan and his team.

The police also approved the construction of a temporary helipad, but access to the landing zone will be restricted to 30 individuals.

In addition, they have categorically prohibited any rallies or roadshows linked to the visit. These directives have been officially conveyed to YSRCP leaders in advance.

Citing prior experiences and the need to uphold law and order, police underscored that the precautions are meant to minimise interference with the regular operations of the market.

Although party members had reportedly sought clearance for a 10,000-strong turnout, police declined the request due to space constraints and the continuous movement of mango traders in the area.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick