Police inspect firecracker units

Ongole: ThePrakasam district police conducted surprise inspections of firecracker manufacturing units, storage warehouses, and sales centres ahead of the Deepavali festival. During inspections, officers verified whether shops and warehouses maintained adequate fire extinguishers, water, and sand for emergency use, and tested whether the equipment was functional. They also checked if traders were storing firecrackers within permitted limits or hoarding excessive quantities.

Authorities warned of legal consequences for anyone storing or selling firecrackers without proper authorisation. Shop owners were strictly instructed to comply with the regulation prohibiting the employment of children under eighteen years in firecracker manufacturing or sales centres. Police confirmed the special drive covered all shops, warehouses, manufacturing units, and sales centres across every police station jurisdiction in the district. They announced that the inspections will continue until the festival concludes.

The police emphasised that public safety is paramount during the festival season and warned that traders and manufacturers must strictly comply with government regulations and fire safety standards. They warned that violators will face legal action.