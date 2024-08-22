Police issue notices to YSRCP, Devineni Avinash

Guntur : Police issued notice to YSRCP Vijayawada East Assembly constituency in-charge Devineni Avinash and pasted the copy of the notice to his house at Gunadala of Vijayawada city in connection with the attack on the YSRCP state office.

In a notice served to Avinash, the police officials directed him to attend for inquiry, when required.

They issued another notice to the YSRCP state office to submit CCTV footage of October 19, 2021 when the YSRCP activists attacked the TDP state office.

The police officials are inquiring details of the YSRCP leaders who started from the YSRCP state party office for attacking the TDP state party office.



The police officials identified more than 100 persons in connection with the attack on the TDP state office and mentioned their names in the FIR.

