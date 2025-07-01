Police receive petitions on land disputes, family rows

Ongole: The Prakasam district SP, AR Damodar assured the public that the district police would be at the forefront in resolving their issues. The Prakasam district police organised the Public Grievance Redressal System programme at the district police office, along with the other police stations in the district, on Monday.

In the PGRS programme held at the district police office, the SP received 83 grievances from the public from various places in the district. He interacted with the complainants, learned about their issues, and assured them that justice would be done for the victims. He spoke to the local police officers through the video conference in front of the complainants and ordered them to update him on the action taken on the urges from time to time.

In the 83 urges received by the police, the authorities observed that most of them are for the resolution of disputes and differences between family members and domestic violence, cheating in the name of jobs, and to bring consensus between parties on the borders and distribution of land and assets.

The SC/ST cell inspector Durga Prasad, DTC inspector Shamimulla, traffic inspector Panduranga Rao, PGRS SI Janardhana Rao, and other staff participated in the PGRS programme.