Police resorted Lathi Charge on YSRCP activists

Nellore: Just half an hour ahead of former chiefminister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visiting the house of former MLA Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy at Sujathamma Colony in the city police resorted lathi charge on YSR Congress party activists at Hsrihha hotel located near the residence of Prasannakumar Reddy leads prevalence of severe tension on Thursday.

In the wake of Jagan Mogan Reddy's tour YSRCP cadres in big numbers gathered at Haritha hotel despite police restrictions.

This was reasoned heat exchange between cops and YSRCP activists as the police warned them to left the place at once.

After the efforts made by police in convincing the YSRCP cadres in vain finally police resorted lathi charges to disberse the mob.

Former Kovur MLA Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy expressed denounce by sitting on the road against police action.