Police seek extended Custody of former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi

The police have filed a petition in the Vijayawada SC, ST Court today, requesting an extension of custody for former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi for an additional ten days. This request arises from allegations that Vamsi threatened complainant Satyavardhan during an investigation into the attack on the Gannavaram TDP office.
According to police sources, Vamsi did not cooperate adequately during his initial three-day custody last week, failing to answer numerous questions and remaining unresponsive even when presented with evidence. The police emphasized in their petition that extending Vamsi's custody could yield crucial information pertaining to the ongoing case.
The court has yet to decide on the police's request for an extension.
