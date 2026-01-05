Police solve Chagalamarri temple theft case within a week

Nandyal: Nandyal SP Suneel Sheoran announced that the police have successfully solved the Chagalamarri temple theft case within a week, arresting three accused and recovering stolen silver worth Rs.14.76 lakh. He stated that the swift breakthrough reflects the district police’s commitment to protecting places of worship and ensuring strict action against offenders.

The case pertains to Crime No.109/2025 of Chagalamarri Police Station, registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), involving the theft of silver ornaments from Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Madduru village. Acting on the directions of the SP and under the supervision of Allagadda DSP K Pramod, the investigation was carried out by Allagadda Rural CI B.V. Ramana and Chagalamarri SI B Suresh along with their staff.

SP Sheoran informed that the accused were apprehended on January 4, 2026, near Kashireddy Nayana Ashram, while they were proceeding towards Kotakandukuru village in Allagadda mandal. The arrested persons were identified as Mamidi Krishna Kishore (Archaka/Priest), Bhagavatham Venkata Narsayya (Retired Executive Officer), and Dudekula Pedda Husenayya (gold/silver trader). During the arrest, police recovered about 5.8 kilograms of silver bricks and pieces, believed to be the stolen temple property.

The SP further stated that the accused will be produced before the Court for judicial custody. He appreciated the coordinated efforts of the DSP, CI, SI and their teams for the prompt detection of the case and recovery of the stolen silver. He reiterated that the Nandyal district police will maintain zero tolerance towards crimes involving public faith and religious institutions.