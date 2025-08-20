Police teams carry out extensive searches in various parts of Vizag

Visakhapatnam: In a step to prevent anti-social activities and maintain law and order, the city police carried out extensive searches at the residences of rowdy-sheeters, suspect-sheeters and sheet-holders in various places across the city. 525 Police personnel belonging to zones I and II formed into 103 teams to carry out the exercise. With the support of body-worn cameras, the teams recorded the search exercise conducted in the residences of rowdy-sheeters wherein each team included either a lady constable or a home guard.

During the searches, two knives were seized at Bheemunipatnam constituency. At a residence in MVP Colony, a knife and 2-kg of ganja were seized. In another house, Rs 6 lakh unaccounted cash was found, while 11 tholas of gold were discovered by the police during the raids. Also, the police traced 11 liquor bottles, four mobile phones during their searches in the houses.

Meanwhile, it may be recalled that two persons Nooka Raju and Dilip were taken into custody by the police for shooting a man with a country-made gun under the One Town police station limits. Chepala Rajesh, a resident of Chilakapeta was seriously injured in the incident that took place on Sunday night but is said to be stable after he went through a surgery at King George Hospital. According to police, the incident took place following disputes over coal theft. They suspect the involvement of a suspended police constable S Naidu in the case, who has been missing since 2024. The police formed into teams and launched a search for the absconding police constable.