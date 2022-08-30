Police warn employees against participating in Million March

Guntur /Narasaraopet/ Bapatla: Narasaraopet SP Siva Sankar Reddy made it clear that there is no permission for 'Million March' proposed to be held on September 1 and warned that if the employees participate in the Million March and try to lay siege to the CM's residence at Tadepalli, criminal cases under the Sections 421, 426, 440, 452, 120-B will be booked against them.

He made it clear that participating in the Million March is a crime and violation of the orders. He urged the employees not to participate in the Million March and cooperate with the police officials to maintain law and order.

The employees decided to conduct Million March to mount pressure on the government to abolish CPS and revive the Old Pension Scheme and demanded the government to keep up its election promise.

Speaking to the media in Bapatla, SP Vakul Jindal said that they have stepped up vigilance on the movements of the leaders participating in the Million March to be conducted on September 1. He said, they have booked cases on a few leaders and taking into custody and remanded them.

Addressing the media, Guntur urban SP K Arif Hafeez informed that there is no permission for the proposed Million March.

He warned that the police will book cases against the employees, who participate in the proposed Million March and added that participating in the programme is illegal. Warning that the government will take stern action, he urged the employees not to participate in the Million March.