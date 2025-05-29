Police Yogandhra programme held in Vijayawada

On the occasion of Yogandhra 2025, a vibrant Police Yogandhra program took place at the BRTS Yoga Street in Vijayawada. The event saw participation from State Government Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand, along with various IAS and IPS officers, who engaged in yoga asanas to promote the initiative.

Speaking at the event, Vijayanand remarked that yoga serves as a divine medicine that harmonises the mind and body while enriching one's overall well-being. He emphasised the collective aspiration to integrate yoga into everyday life, highlighting that yoga programmes would be conducted across all 26 districts, each featuring a unique theme to foster enthusiasm and community spirit.

The initiative aims to include all sectors of society—from farmers and students to workers—into the Yoga Andhra movement. Officials announced plans for awareness and training programmes to introduce at least two crore individuals in the state to yoga, adhering to a 45-minute simple yoga common protocol developed by experts.

In a move to promote yoga's benefits, special programmes are set to take place in approximately 100 tourist destinations throughout the state. Additionally, every village and town will host Yoga Andhra events, with four tourist locations in each district designated to showcase the advantages of yoga.

Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand also confirmed that celebrations for International Yoga Day will be held in Visakhapatnam on June 21.

The Police Yogandhra programme in Vijayawada witnessed participation from around five thousand police officers, staff, and yoga enthusiasts. Among those in attendance were Special Chief Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) MT Krishnababu, Health and Family Welfare Commissioner Veerapandian, CCLA, NTR District Special Officer G. Jayalakshmi, AYUSH Director K. Dinesh Kumar, NTR District Collector Dr. Lakshmi, and Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhara Babu.