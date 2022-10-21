Political churn likely to leave BJP in lurch in AP

Vijayawada: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions is known as a Catch-22 situation. It is a paradoxical situation from which an individual cannot escape because of contradictory rules or limitations.

The BJP is exactly in it in Andhra Pradesh. But, it is so not because of the other political players but because of its own trust in its maneuvering skills. AP politics has taken a turn for the worse now with political discourse turning highly aggressive and abusive.

Earlier, politicians of minor stature used to hurl expletives at rivals while their leaders maintained composure. But the provocative language has become dominant nowadays and expletives, major and minor, have become the first choice. The result is clear: It is the YSRCP vs the rest.

The Jana Sena and the TDP have no compunction in coming together and the Left will not have any reservations in joining hands with them. After all, the TDP, the Jana Sena and the BJP had a working equation in the past yet the YSRCP could come to power on its 'one chance' plea of its leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

It would be too early to say whether Jagan has frittered away his chance, but the indications are that he has unwittingly strengthened the rivals and bonded them together with his aggressive political practices, aided and abetted by the administration at every turn.

Pawan Kalyan and Naidu have called 'all others' to join hands in their fight to 'save democracy' - a more respectable word used for seeking ousting someone from power - the other day. In no time, Naidu's rally saw the TDP, Jana Sena and Jr NTR fans thronging his meeting. This time around the Jr NTR fans, however, did not raise anti-Naidu slogans too. Now that has some significance.

Two charismatic stars with huge fan following and a popular leader like Naidu could have the potential to dish out something new. Imagine a scenario where in a 'populist-socialist-cinematic' (read Naidu-Pawan-Jr NTR in that order) political speeches impacting the people.

More than any, it is the BJP that should now be worried.

does not have the bargaining chip any longer. If it does not want to sail with the YSRCP, as has been the declared intent of the national party's leadership, it has to become the fringe of the TDP-Jana Sena combine.

This has its own problem too. If the Left seeks to sail with the possible alliance, it may dislike the idea.

The BJP, in a way, has frittered away its chances. It could neither befriend the YSRCP nor make any meaning of its woo-Kapus strategy by luring the Kapu leadership. In could not glue to Jana Sena too. May be compulsions of Delhi.

The combo of TDP-Jana Sena could also queer the pitch for the YSRCP if the former seeks to aggressively woo the minorities. The Muslim vote percentage is slightly more than 9.2 in coastal Andhra. In Chittoor, Kurnool, Anantapur, Kadapa, Nellore and Guntur, it is more significant in concentration. The BJP will be further alienated if the possible alliance does so. The percentage of Muslim voters in the above mentioned districts could cross even 13 per cent. The BJP has erred and erred too gravely.