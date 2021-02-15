Poll staff leaves for tribal areas

Rajamahendravaram: Sub-collector Anupama Anjali said that as many as 5,768 election staff was sent to Rampachodavaram and Etapaka division from here on Monday in 106 buses, for the panchayat election scheduled to be held on February 17.

The election staff was sent to the two divisions one day before polling as the elections held in agency area. Boarding and lodging were arranged to the election staff in tribal residential school at Rampachodavaram and on Tuesday at 9 am they will be shifted to election material distributing centres.

After polling and counting, the election staff will be brought to Rajamahendravaram and from there they will go to their places, she added. Lunch was provided to the election staff in government

college and water bottles also given to them. Divisional panchayat officer J Satyanarayana, administrative officer Devi and other officials were present.