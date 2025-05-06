Live
Poluboina Anil resorting to diversion politics: Beeda
Nellore: Finding fault with the yesterday’s comments made by former minister Poluboina Anil Kumar Yadav over Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy’s involvement in illegal Quartz mining, TDP national secretary and MLC Beeda Ravichandra Yadav has said that Anil is resorting to diversion politics as his illegal assets’ cases came to conclusion.
Addressing reporters at party district office here on Monday, the TDP leader predicted that former minister Anil Kumar Yadav is going to be arrested very soon as the government secured all documentary evidences, illegal assets cases, including alleged involvement in illegal mining and transportation of Quartz.
Beeda alleged that Anil Kumar is aware of his impending arrest, hence hatched a plan to divert the attention of people of his illegal assets cases and brought the Nellore MP’s name on to the screen.
Defending the government’s action in registering cases against former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy over his alleged involvement in crores worth of illegal mining and transportation, the TDP leader challenged either the former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy or Kakani to prove their innocence?
Nellore Urban Development Authority Chairman Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy and others were present.