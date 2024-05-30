POLYCET admissions schedule changes

Vijayawada: Commissionerof technical education and chairman of Technical Education and Training Council Chadalavada Nagarani said here on Wednesday that due to the imposition of Section 144 across the state for three days in the first week of June, changes have been made in the admissions process of POLYCET-2024 to avoid inconvenience to the students.

The amendment notification regarding this was released on Wednesday. Various issues were discussed in a high-level meeting regarding POLYCET-2024 admissions held at the state technical education department office in Amaravati.

Nagarani explained that the necessary final schedule was decided as per the requests received from the students and their parents. Commissioner said that there is no change in the online process dates for payment of admission fees, verification of certificates, and it will be possible till June 2.

It is stated that the verification of the certificates on June 3 will be conducted on 6th and the same will be applicable for special category candidates as well. She said that there will be an opportunity to register for optional from June 7 to 10. She said that there will be a possibility of change of options on June 11.

The commissioner explained that the allotment of seats will be completed on June 13. Students whose admissions have been finalised within six days from June 14 to 19 will have to report to the respective polytechnics in person and online. Nagarani stated that the classes will start all over the state from June 14. Rank cards can be downloaded from the website and be prepared for admissions counselling.

Joint director of technical education department Velaga Padma Rao, State Technical Education and Training Council secretary Ramana Babu, chief camp officer Vijayakumar, deputy director Vijaya Bhaskar and others participated in the meeting.