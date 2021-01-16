Pomp, gaiety mark Kailasa Vahana Seva in Srisailam

Kurnool: The officials of Srisailam temple organised Kailasa Vahana Seva to Swami Amma varlu on Friday. The programme was organised on the fifth day of week-long Sankranti Brahmotsavams that are being grandly celebrated at Srisailam temple since January 11.

At the Kailasa Vahana Seva, the presiding deities God Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramarambhika Devi were seated on the Kailasa Vahana at the Akka Maha Devi Alankara Mandapam and special prayers were offered. Later temple Prakara Utsavam was organised. The presiding deities were taken in a procession at the temple Mada Streets as part of the Prakarotsavam.

Prior to organising Kailasa Vahana Seva, in the morning, special prayers were organised to Swami Amma varlu. Later Japas, Rudra Parayanam and Chatureda Parayanam was performed followed by Mandaparadhana, Panchavarnachana, Rudra Homam and Chandi Homan according to Agama Sastharam.

The gramotsavams were stopped from organising at these Sankranti Brahmotsavams due to prevailing of covid protocol, stated the officials.

On the other hand, the officials also performed Gopuja at temple Dakshina Mada Street. The Gopuja was performed to 11 cows and 11 calves. Prior to performing Gopuja the archakas and Veda pundits have recited puja sankalpam for the wellbeing of human kind on the earth.