Ponnam Prabhakar condoles the deaths in Kurnool bus tragedy

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar expressed deep sorrow over the Kurnool bus tragedy incident. He extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident.

The Chief Minister has been updated on the situation, and immediate actions are being coordinated with the Transport Department of the Telangana government. Minister Prabhakar has also communicated with the Transport Minister of Andhra Pradesh and the District Collector of Kurnool regarding the incident.

With thousands commuting daily between Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana, efforts are underway to implement measures that will prevent future accidents. A meeting involving the Transport Ministers and Transport Commissioners of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana is set to take place soon to discuss regulations, including precise speed limits.

The Minister acknowledged concerns from the public about the daily checks conducted by the Transport Department, with some claiming to feel harassed, a factor that may be contributing to such incidents.

Minister Prabhakar expressed hopes that the Andhra Pradesh government would ensure comprehensive medical treatment for the injured.