Anantapur: Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), which shot up from Rs 37,588 crore to Rs 68,107 crore during the years 2014-15 to 2017-18 and could have further increased to Rs 89,000 crore by 2023-24 year, instead declined to Rs 60,000 crore in 2023-24 fiscal. This is a 33 per cent cut in budget during the second innings of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister. Now PM Modi has the dubious distinction of making the scheme more productive than during the prime ministership of Manmohan Singh on one hand during his first innings as PM and also being responsible for slashing down it's budget by 33 per cent during his second innings as prime minister and thereby hampering rural development. MGNREGA continues to be relevant as a crucial tool for generating employment opportunities in rural areas. By providing at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment, the program helps alleviate poverty and improve the economic condition of rural households.

"In agrarian economies like India, where rural livelihoods are often dependent on agriculture, MGNREGA can be relevant in providing employment during periods of drought or other climate-related challenges, helping communities build resilience. MGNREGA plays a role in poverty alleviation by providing a source of income for rural households. The guaranteed employment and timely payment of wages contribute to improving the economic condition of beneficiaries," stated M Suresh Babu, campaigner for rural workers’ rights.

The budget allocation for MGNREGA has been a subject of debate and concern at times. The allocation reflects the government's commitment to implementing the programme effectively and addressing rural employment needs. The slash in the budget by 33 per cent over the years is now reflecting on a reduction in employment days by 50 per cent, which is defeating the law and very objective.