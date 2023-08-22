Posani Krishna Murali flays Lokesh for defamation case, asks had he not criticised anyone

Andhra Pradesh Electronic Media Advisor, responded strongly to TDP National Secretary Nara Lokesh filing a defamation suit against him stating that the latter was acting in veneagance for exposing the irregularities of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.

Lashing out at Lokesh for his decision to file a defamation suit against him, Posani questioned whether Lokesh has never criticized anyone and said that a defamation suit will be filed against Lokesh for criticising YS Jagan and opined that the TDP national general secretary would get 20 years of imprisonment.

He reiterated that Chandrababu Naidu is falling behind him for bringing out his irregularities and enraged over a section of people for spreading false news on him to insult him. Posani further accused Chandrababu Naidu of manipulating the systems to evade investigation in various cases.

Nara Lokesh who had filed defamation case on Sakshi and actor Posani Krishna Murali who was appointed Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Film, TV and Theatre Development Corporation alleging of spreading false news on him in YouTube channels has recorded his statement at Mangalagiri recently. It is in the wake of this, Posani Krishna Murali retorted. However, it remains to be seen how TDP would react