Postal week celebrations from today

Vijayawada: The India Post is celebrating the national Postal Week starting from Monday with the theme ‘Together for Trust’ as part of the World Postal Day celebrations across the world, said Postmaster General of Vijayawada Region DVSR Murthy.

He said in a statement here on Sunday that the Postal department has been extending numerous new age services to the people like setting up Aadhaar centres in the post offices to enable people to effect changes in the Aadhaar cards and sending parcels to foreign countries at lowest charge. He said that people could pay bills like power, telephone, mobile recharge and municipal taxes and even reserve train tickets in post offices.

Moreover, the Postal department is going to introduce more services for the convenience of people. Every day during the week-long celebrations, which would conclude on October 13 is named a special day, he said and appealed to people to utilise the services of the postal department widely.

Monday would be celebrated as World Postal Day, Tuesday as Vittiya Sashaktikaran Diwas, Wednesday as Philately Day, Thursday as Mails Day and Friday as Antyodaya Diwas.