Power Generation Begins at Srisailam Hydropower Stations

Power generation has commenced at both the Right and Left Hydropower Stations within the Srisailam Project. Currently, 58,750 cusecs of water is being released to the Nagarjuna Sagar Dam while electricity is being generated. The reservoir is receiving a significant influx of 1,00085 cusecs of floodwater from the upper catchment area of Jurala.

As of 6 am on Tuesday, the water level at Srisailam was recorded at 874.30 feet, with water storage levels at 160.52 TMC. This development marks an important step in harnessing hydropower resources in the region.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh is set to experience a predominantly cloudy day, with light to moderate rain expected across North Andhra and Coastal Andhra from morning through to evening. Certain areas may even see heavy rainfall.

Winds are currently blowing across North Andhra, contributing to the change in weather patterns. However, the Amaravati Meteorological Centre has reported that Rayalaseema will remain dry today, in contrast to the rain expected in other regions.