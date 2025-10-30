Power, transport disruptions continue in cyclone-hit dists: Atchannaidu

Rajamahendravaram: Agriculture minister K Atchannaidu on Wednesday said although the intensity of cyclonic storm ’Montha’ has reduced, power and transportation disruptions persist in several affected districts in the state.

In Konaseema district, over 300 electric poles were uprooted, with 80 per cent of restoration work completed. The remaining repairs will be finished within hours to restore power supply.

The minister held a high-level meeting at the Konaseema district collectorate on Wednesday to review the cyclone relief measures with district-level officials and public representatives.

“While the severity of Cyclone Montha has subsided, power supply and transport disruptions still persist in several affected districts,” said Atchannaidu

Following directions from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, power restoration to every household is being accelerated, he said. Fifty-four substations were damaged in Konaseema district, prompting the deployment of energy department teams from Ramachandrapuram, Rajamahendravaram and Mummidivaram, he added.

Fallen trees along 134 km of roads had been cleared and full traffic movement was restored. Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses resumed 100 per cent services from Wednesday.

Over 10,000 people were provided shelter in 400 relief camps in Konaseema district and the state government announced financial assistance of Rs 3,000 to each affected family and Rs 1,000 for individuals.

Fishermen and weavers would receive 50 kg of rice each, with ration distribution starting from today. Atchannaidu noted that paddy and horticulture crops in 20,000 acre were damaged in Konaseema district, and special teams were formed to assess the losses.

The minister stressed the importance of transparency in distributing all financial aid and rice. He also directed that a compensation of Rs 5 lakh be disbursed by local MLA Giddi Satyanarayana to the family of a woman who died in Mamidikuduru mandal, following the post-mortem.

Cyclone Montha relief special officer V Vijaya Rama Raju, district collector R Mahesh Kumar, local MP Ganti Harish Madhur, district SP Rahul Meena, joint collector Nishanti, MLAs Aitabattula Ananda Rao and Nimmakayala Chinna Rajappa, AMUDA chairman Allada Swamy Naidu, DRO K Madhavi, and other officials presented.