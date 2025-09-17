PPP in health sector burdens people: YSRCP

Live
Highlights
Guntur: Former Health Minister Vidadala Rajini has written to Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav on Tuesday questioning the state government’s decision to promote the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model in the medical sector.
She said the move would burden families, deny affordable healthcare, and compromise the government’s responsibility to provide quality medical education and hospital services to the people.
