PPP model on medical colleges sparks protest

Vijayawada: The Government Medical Colleges Protection Committee organised a protest at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada on Friday against the state government’s move to privatise medical colleges through the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Leaders and members of multiple political parties, student unions, and civil society organisations took part in the dharna. Several former ministers, leaders from Left parties and committee representatives were present to voice their opposition.

Protesters raised slogans condemning the government’s PPP policy and its alleged attempt to hand over government assets meant for public welfare to private entities. Speaking at the programme, CPI national secretary K Ramakrishna criticised the government for accumulating massive debt over the past 18 months while failing to allocate funds to complete ongoing medical colleges.

He added that even a fraction of the borrowed amount could have been used to finish these colleges within two years. CPM state secretary V Srinivasa Rao pointed to repeated failed tenders and urged the government to complete the colleges directly, respecting public opinion.

Former minister and YSRCP senior leader Perni Venkatramaiah alias Nani called upon the citizens to unite across party lines to launch a non-partisan movement against the PPP model. He said that government assets should never be handed over to private entities and pledged the full support of YSRCP to the agitation. Nani stressed the need to safeguard affordable medical education and healthcare for the poor.

Congress state media chairman Dr N Tulasi Reddy criticised the PPP policy as benefiting private interests while denying opportunities to poor students and patients. YSRCP senior leader Malladi Vishnu warned that the PPP model would shatter the dream of accessible healthcare.

Committee convener Dr Ala Venkateswara Rao, former minister Vadde Sobhandreeswara Rao, CPI state secretary G Eswariah, retired IAS officer G S R K Vijay Kumar, retired IRS officer U Devi Prasad, former MLC K S Lakshmana Rao, Jana Chaitya Vedika state president V Lakshmana Reddy, and social activists, student leaders, and public health representatives echoed these concerns

Praja Arogya Vedika president Dr M V Ramanaiah, AISF state general secretary B Nazar, SFI state general secretary K Prasanna Kumar and several leaders participated in the protest.