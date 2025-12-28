Praja Darbar held at camp office of MP Kesineni

Vijayawada: As per the directions of Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath, the Praja Darbar programme is being organised every week in the Vijayawada West Assembly constituency to ensure prompt and transparent redressal of public grievances. On Saturday, the Praja Darbar was held at MP Kesineni Sivanath’s camp office located on Ganapati Rao Road in the 53rd Division of the city. TDP leaders, along with senior officials from various government departments, interacted directly with the public and received petitions. A large number of people thronged the camp office, submitting representations related to civic amenities and welfare schemes.

The programme was presided over by division president Nande Vijayalakshmi. State Minority Cell general secretary Fathavulla and other TDP leaders personally heard the grievances and forwarded them to the concerned departmental officials with clear instructions for speedy resolution. Officials resolved several issues on the spot during the Praja Darbar.

Most of the petitions were related to ration card mapping, issuance of new ration cards, TIDCO housing, allotment of house sites, widow and single women pensions, pensions for persons with disabilities, registration of house pattas, and problems faced by senior citizens.

Speaking on the occasion, TDP leaders said that every grievance received during the Praja Darbar is being registered online, and an acknowledgement message is being sent to the petitioner’s mobile phone. They assured that each issue raised would be resolved in a transparent and time-bound manner.

They further stated that the NDA government, under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is conducting Praja Darbar programmes across the State every week, intending to address public grievances without delay. Several party leaders, including State Telugu Mahila vice-president Shaik Asha, Vijayawada West constituency Telugu Mahila leaders, ITDP representatives, and officials from Civil Supplies, Revenue, Police, Health, Electricity, and Municipal Corporation departments, participated in the programme.