Prajavani programme held in Parvathipuram

Parvathipuram: Chairman of AP state Schedule Tribe Commission DVG Sankara Rao is always ready to help tribes and downtrodden. He organised Prajavani programme in Parvathipuram and received grievances from public at Girimitra meeting hall on Wednesday.

Tribal association leaders K Dharma Rao and K Neelakantham, leaders requested to implement PISA Act, 1/70 act, fake certificates and other tribal acts for benefit of tribal area. Boya Valmiki should not be included in the STs, they requested.

ST Union leader K Bhagavan urged to implement the menu meticulously and workers should be appointed as per the need.

Mandangi Ramana requested to look into elephant menace, G.O No 3, amendments in RoFR act, enhancing funds to GCC, providing processing units for forest produce, completion of Poornapadu-Labesu Bridge, link roads to all tribal villages, construction of super speciality hospitals.

B Ranjit Kumar appealed to conduct separate Jaganannaku Chebudam programme for STs under the Chairmanship of the Project Officer and to see that the ITDA Governing Body meetings be conducted in a stipulated time.

Nishanth Kumar, collector, Vikranth Patil, SP and C Vishnu Charan, PO, ITDA, K Srinivasa Rao, District Tribal Welfare, Empowerment Officer, GCC DM V Mahendra Kumar and others were present.