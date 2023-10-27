Prakasam, Bapatla police conduct ‘Open House’

Ongole/ Bapatla: The Prakasam and Bapatla district police conducted ‘Open House’ and created awareness among the school children on the technologies they are using, the use of the Disha App, Good Touch and Bad Touch etc., as part of the ongoing Police Martyrs Commemoration Week at their respective district police headquarters on Thursday.

The Prakasam district SP Malika Garg inaugurated the ‘Open House’ at the district police Kalyanamandapam in Ongole, and along with the students paid tributes to the martyred police from the district.

Speaking on the occasion, she explained to the students the divisions on the district map, the importance and use of the Disha App, Dial 112, the identification of police ranks by uniform, traffic rules and signals, the locked house monitoring system, punishments for under gambling, POCSO, ragging acts, cybercrimes, tools police use in regular duties, bomb detection and disposal systems, dog squad etc.,

She said that the house will let the students know about the sacrifices of the police martyrs, and also the work of the police. She said that the students visiting the open house are being asked to take a 25-question test, and the top scorers will be given prizes.

The Bapatla district SP Vakul Jindal inaugurated the open house at the Prakruti Vanam near the police parade grounds in Bapatla. He explained to the students about the tools and technologies the police use in their daily duties, including the door frame metal detector, pocket scanner, non-linear junction detector, deep searching metal detector, cell phone signal jammer, man pack sets, night vision sets, binoculars, dog squad, good touch bad touch, Dial 112, and others.

He said that open house will help the students learn about the duties and responsibilities of police, the technologies they utilize, how they maintain law and order, etc at a young age, and inspire them.

The SPs informed that they conducted the open house at the sub-division and circle offices, and the students learnt about the tools and technologies police use and the records they maintain in their offices. They advised the students to be disciplined and become good citizens in future.