Prakasam Barrage Flooding: Authorities Lift 70 gates releasing 73,227 Cusecs of Water
In a significant development, the gates of the Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar, and Pulichintala projects have been lifted, resulting in flooding at the Prakasam Barrage. As a response to the rising water levels, all 70 gates of the barrage are being opened, releasing an astonishing 73,227 cusecs of water downstream.
In addition to this, officials have confirmed that 13,477 cusecs of water is being discharged through canals. Authorities warn that this figure may rise dramatically, with estimates suggesting it could reach up to 150,000 cusecs by evening or night.
Officials from the Krishna and NTR districts are coordinating efforts to manage the situation effectively, ensuring that safety measures are in place for residents in lower-lying areas. Local communities have been alerted about the potential dangers of flash floods, and regular monitoring is underway to manage the impact of siltation caused by the floodwaters released through the canals.
Residents are advised to remain vigilant and follow instructions from local authorities as they monitor the situation closely. Preparedness and caution are essential as the situation continues to develop.