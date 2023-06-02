Prakasam district Police rescue kidnapped man within 12 hours

Giddalur: The Prakasam district police successfully traced an aged man, who was kidnapped from a village in Bestavari Pet mandal in Prakasam district, to Nandyal and saved him from the accused within 12 hours. The police informed that the accused could have killed the man if they were late by a few hours.

According to SP Malika Garg, Bestavari Pet police received a complaint from a man on Wednesday afternoon that unidentified people forcefully took away Peddireddy Ramireddy (87) from Pusalapadu village in Bestavari Pet mandal, in a grey-colour car. Bestavari Pet SI Madhava Rao reached the spot and identified through the CCTV camera footage that the car was a Toyota Etios.

The SP formed three teams under the leadership of Markapuram DSP Veera Raghava Reddy and the supervision of Cumbum CI M Rajesh with Bestavari Pet SI Madhava Rao, Cumbum SI Nagamalleswara Rao, Ardhaveeedu SI V Naik and their staff. The teams verified the footage at toll plaza and check post and identified that the car is registered with number AP39DJ2999, and found the owner-cum-driver, Batraj Kedarnath Raju of Pandurangapuram village in Nandhyal mandal, at Etikyal in Telangana. The driver informed the police that he was hired by some men for pick up and drop service and dropped the old man and his hirers at Sanjeev Nagar in Nandyal.

Based on mobile tower location information and CCTV footage, police found Peddireddy Ramireddy in a house with bleeding injuries. They arrested Pasupula Ramu of R Pampalli mandal in Nadyal district, his friend Boya Nagarjuna along with the car driver. Ramu’s mother Kalavati and another friend Ramesh are at large.

The SP said that the victim is Kalavati and Ramu’s relative and they know that the old man has Rs 25 lakh cash and 2.70 acres. To grab his assets, the accused hatched a kidnap plan, as they know that the victim will come to Pusalapadu village on June 1 to take his pension. They reached the village on May 31 and kidnapped him and beat him demanding to write the property in their name.

SP Malika Garg appreciated the police teams, who traced the old man in less than 12 hours after the incident occurred and presented commendation certificates to them at Darsi police station.