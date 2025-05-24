Prakasam Mahanadu held with pomp

Ongole: The Telugu Desam Party has grandly organised Prakasam district Mahanadu amid the Ministers, MLAs, constituency and mandal level leaders here on Friday.

The Prakasam district in-charge Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, TDP Prakasam district president Dr Nukasani Balaji, MLAs Damacharla Janardhana Rao, Muthumula Ashok Reddy, Dr Mukku Ugranarasimha Reddy, BN Vijay Kumar, in-charges Dr Gottipati Lakshmi, GuduriErixion Babu, and others participated in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy recollected his memories of working with the TDP founder NT Ramarao. He listed out the welfare programmes introduced by NT Ramarao and improved by Nara Chandrababu Naidu as chief ministers, and announced that TDP is a welfare-oriented party. He said that the Super Six promises to the public are being implemented one by one very soon, though there is a fund crunch in the state. He announced that a welfare calendar will be released in the Mahanadu at Kadapa, and asked the leaders to patiently explain to the public about the schemes.

DSBV Swamy said that the district-level and assembly constituency-level Mahanadu were being celebrated in all districts with much enthusiasm. He said that the government under Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is performing well and is fulfilling the promises made to the public. He advised the party cadre to reach out to the public at the ward and village levels and explain to them the welfare schemes being implemented by the TDP government.

Balaji observed that the Mahanadu at the local levels is being conducted grandly by the energetic cadre. He said that due to the heavy loan burden passed on by the YSRCP government, the TDP government is struggling, but is fulfilling all Super Six promises one by one. He advised the cadre not to let their hopes down, as the government will not leave any person involved in the liquor scam, and will take legal action against them.

Damacharla Janardhana Rao invited everyone to participate in the Mahanadu at Kadapa without fail.