Prakasam SP grills ex-cop Vijay Paul

Ongole : The Prakasam district superintendent of police AR Damodar questioned the accused in the infamous custodial torture of Undi MLA Raghurama Krishnam Raju (RRR), the former additional SP of CID K Vijay Paul at the District Police Office in Ongole on Wednesday.

The case dates back to May 14, 2021, when the AP CID officials arrested the then Narasapur MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju in Hyderabad, on the charges of tarnishing the image of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh Government.

The police booked the case under sections 50 (2), 153, and 505 of the IPC, including a non-bailable section 124A of the IPC. After the arrest, Raghurama Krishnam Raju complained to the magistrate that he was tortured in custody, and the medical reports by the military hospital revealed that he suffered injuries.

After the change of government, Raghurama Krishnam Raju made a complaint at Nagarampalem police station in Guntur. A case was filed against former CID DG Sunil Kumar, former Intelligence DG P Sitharamanjaneyulu, former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, CID Additional SP K Vijay Paul, and GGH Superintendent Prabhavathi.

The investigation of the case was handled by Guntur police, CID and then handed over to Prakasam SP AR Damodar on October 14, as part of the efforts to expedite the case. On Wednesday, Prakasam SP Damodar called the investigation officer of the case of RRR, the former additional SP of CID Vijay Paul to Ongole for examination.

As per the sources, the retired additional SP Vijay Paul was grilled for about five hours, excluding lunch. SP Damodar questioned the accused himself and wrote down his answers, while the complete examination was video recorded. Most of the questions are said to be about the complaint on RRR, the incidents that occurred on the day of arrest, the alleged torture, etc.,