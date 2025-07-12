Prasanna Sree honoured with Mandela Inspire Award

Rajamahendravaram: AdikaviNannaya University Vice-Chancellor Prof Sattupati Prasanna Sree has been conferred with the prestigious Nelson Mandela Inspire Award for the year 2025. The award was presented to her virtually in recognition of her unwavering commitment to inspiring positive change, courageous leadership, and dedication that echoes the enduring legacy of global icon Nelson Mandela. The honour was conferred by Famous People India World Organisation, acknowledging her remarkable contributions in the fields of linguistics and education, which have received wide acclaim at both national and international levels.

Previously, she was the recipient of the Nari Shakti Puraskar by the Government of India in 2022, and the Vanishing Alphabets Project Award in 2024.