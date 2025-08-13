Prawn farmers seek govt help

Ongole: The leaders of prawn farmers’ associations from the south coastal districts have demanded that the government supply electricity at Rs 1.50 per unit, reduce the price of soy feed by Rs 15 per kg, and immediately take measures to rescue them from the tariffs imposed by Trump.

The district leaders of the prawn farmers from Tirupati, Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Guntur, and Krishna met in Ongole on Tuesday, as Prakasam district Prawn Farmers Association president Duggineni Gopinath presided over the meeting. They discussed the plight of prawn farmers and the effect of tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on India, and passed resolutions.

Observing the reduction in price of soy and other raw materials used to manufacture feed for the prawns, the farmers demanded that the government see the companies reduce at least Rs 15 per kg in the price of the feed, and supply electricity to all prawn ponds at Rs 1.50 per unit.

They demanded an MSP of Rs 250 per 100 count Vanamai prawns, Rs 400 per 30 count Vanamai, Rs 470 per 30 count of Tiger prawns, and provide a bonus if the exporters didn’t pay the price.

They also asked the government to introduce prawns in the menu of meals at government schools, hostels, and Anganwadi centres.

The farmers also demanded that the government ensure that about 30 percent of the prawns procured by exporters are sold in local markets, provide loans at a 50 percent subsidy to establish processing units, and encourage exports to Australia, South Korea, and European countries to reduce dependency on the US and China.

The Prawn Farmers Association state vice-president, K Srinath Reddy, assistant secretary, M Venkateswara Rao, presidents, secretaries, and leaders from the district associations also participated in the meeting.