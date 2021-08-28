Preparations for Navaneeta Seva begin at Tirumala

Tirumala: The TTD commenced the preparations for the Navaneeta Seva (offering of butter to Lord Venkateswara) at its SV Gosala at Tirumala on Friday. As part of the preparatory exercise, Agnihotram and Shankhanadam rituals were performed followed by a special puja to Lord Venkateswara idol at the Gosala before commencing the traditional indigenous process of churning the curd to make butter.

The TTD is all set to commence this Navaneeta Seva on the auspicious occasion of Sri Krishnashtami on August 30 at Tirumala for which milk from Desi Gir cows will be collected to extract butter for offering as Naivedyam to Lord. The butter prepared by such an indigenous method will be carried in a procession to Tirumala temple from S V Gosala and handed over to the religious staff at Mahadwaram for offering it to the deity in the shrine, marking the inauguration of the Seva on Gokulashtami day.

Annaprasadam Dy EO Harindranath, Reception Dy EO Lokanatham, TTD ex-board member Siva Kumar, natural farming expert Vijayaram, organic food expert Rambabu, SV Gosala veterinary doctor Dr Nagaraj and women Srivari Sevakulu took part in the preparatory exercise .