Abhishek Bachchan celebrates ‘Sholay – The Final Cut’ return to theatres

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is filled with nostalgia and excitement as the restored 4K version of the legendary film Sholay gears up for a grand theatrical re-release. Titled Sholay – The Final Cut, the classic hits screens on December 12, 2025, and marks the return of one of Indian cinema’s most iconic films in its most complete form yet.

On Thursday, Abhishek shared a poster of the film on Instagram, featuring his father Amitabh Bachchan, expressing what the moment means to him. “The greatest story never told! Can’t wait to witness Sholay in all its glory on the big screen. I have NEVER seen Sholay on the big screen… it’s been a lifelong dream,” he wrote.

The special edition brings back the original climax and two deleted scenes, reinstated after nearly five decades. The original ending, shot by director Ramesh Sippy, was controversially cut during the Emergency due to its violent content. The banned sequence shows Thakur avenging his family by killing Gabbar Singh with spiked shoes—a moment long spoken about but never shown publicly.

Restored meticulously in 4K by the Film Heritage Foundation, the film will release across 1,500 screens in India. The foundation announced the milestone earlier, calling it a historic moment for film preservation.

In September, the restored version was screened at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival, attended by Ramesh Sippy and actor Bobby Deol. With Sholay’s grand return, fans and film lovers are set to relive a monumental chapter of Indian cinema.