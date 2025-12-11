Pragya Jaiswal joins the cryotherapy trend

Actress Pragya Jaiswal has added a new wellness experiment to her list during her Maldives getaway, stepping into a full-fledged cryotherapy chamber—a treatment that exposes the body to extreme cold for a few minutes. While celebrities have been hopping from ice baths to red-light therapy recently, Pragya’s latest session has quickly caught attention online.

In the photo she shared, Pragya stands inside a glowing blue cryo chamber, dressed in blue-and-black lingerie and fully geared up with thermal gloves, socks, head pads, and a protective mask. Despite the freezing temperature, which can drop low enough to make most people shiver instantly, she appears surprisingly composed and stylish. The result: a visual mix of glamour and grit.

Cryotherapy is said to reduce muscle soreness, inflammation, and fatigue, which is why athletes and fitness enthusiasts often swear by it. Indian cricketers have experimented with it for quicker recovery, and a few celebrities jumped on the trend long before it became a social media buzz. Still, the treatment isn’t without minor after-effects—temporary numbness, tingling, or brief dizziness. Though generally safe, it doesn’t suit everyone.

Pragya’s icy adventure quickly placed her among the growing group of wellness-curious stars. On the work front, she was last seen in Daaku Maharaaj opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna. With her latest wellness trend making waves, she’s back in the spotlight once again.