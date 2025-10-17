Prez invited to Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s centenary celebrations

New Delhi/Prasanthi Nilayam: As part of the preparations for the Centenary Celebrations of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba, RJ Rathnakar, Managing Trustee of the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, Prasanthi Nilayam, along with Mallika Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director of Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE), met the Hon’ble President of India, Droupadi Murmu, and extended a formal invitation to participate in the forthcoming celebrations.

The President graciously accepted the invitation and expressed her happiness that Bhagawan’s Centenary Celebrations are being organised on such a grand and devotional scale. She lauded Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s timeless message of love, service, and universal brotherhood, and commended the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust for its outstanding humanitarian initiatives across healthcare, education, and social service.

President Murmu praised the Trust’s free and world-class service institutions including the Sri Sathya Sai Institutes of Higher Medical Sciences and Educational Institutions for their exemplary contribution to society.

She also appreciated the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations, India, for their tireless efforts in carrying out service activities that embody the values of compassion, devotion, and selflessness. The President fondly recalled that thousands of devotees from her home state of Odisha are deeply devoted to Bhagawan and actively participate in Sri Sathya Sai service activities across the state.

The Centenary Celebrations of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba are scheduled to be held later this year at Prasanthi Nilayam, Puttaparthi.