Priest dies of snake bite in Gudidibba village in Krishna district

The incident where a priest was bitten by a snake took place in Gudidibba village of Kruthivennu panchayat in Krishna district. Going into the details, Konduri Nagababu (48) of the village earns his living by teaching spirituality and priesthood. On Saturday afternoon, Nagababu went to a shrimp feeding shed in Pitalava village after being informed by the locals that there was a snake. As soon as he caught the snake, it bit him twice on his hand. However, he left the snake in a safe area.



Later, after taking his own medicine which he knew, he immediately went to the hospital in Machilipatnam and died as his condition worsened. Thousands of people visited his body on Sunday when the funeral was held in the village.

Nagababu has a wife, son, and daughter. Naga Babu's father Konduri Gopalakrishna Shastri practiced priestcraft for many years and used to heal snake and scorpion bites. Villagers said that they give the antidote to snake bites without taking money from anyone. Villagers said that after Shastri's death, his eldest son Nagababu was casting mantras for snake bites.