Prime Minister’s award for Eluru district

Eluru: The prestigious Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration -2023 has been awarded to Eluru district.

This award is presented to institutions and districts under the Central and State governments. Every aspect is thoroughly examined and a complete evaluation is made before announcing the award.

Thus, this award was announced after examining the best performance shown by civil servants in public administration. After conducting a complete evaluation since April 2021, this award was announced for Eluru district.

Prasanna Venkatesh, who served as the first collector of the newly formed Eluru district for two years after the division of erstwhile West Godavari district, has secured this rare award to the district. The state government has received information to this effect.

During his tenure, government schemes were taken to the people. As part of the implementation of sustainable development goals, priority was given to the prevention of anaemia.

Under the social responsibility initiative, a programme called ‘Akshaja’ was implemented in the agency mandals and priority was given to the health of pregnant and lactating women. In this way, by providing good governance in the district, Eluru district got special recognition among the 788 districts in the country. Eluru is among the 16 districts in the country selected for the award.